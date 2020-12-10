Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses an extension of coronavirus restrictions at a Dec. 7, 2020, briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on coronavirus this afternoon.

She will be joined, as usual, by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

The virus has so far infected more than 415,000 people in Michigan since March and been linked to more than 10,200 deaths. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

Michigan is currently seeing a surge in cases, with five times more cases and deaths than in early October. However, some recent metrics have been encouraging, with case rates declining slightly, the rate of positive tests on what a state epidemiologist called an “undulating plateau,” and hospitalizations plateauing or decreasing in much of the state.

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health has seen a decline in COVID-19 inpatients over the past two weeks; as of Thursday, it had 292. Statewide, as of Wednesday, there were 3,899 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus.

As of Saturday, Michigan ranked seventh in the nation in highest number of cases, fourth in highest number of deaths, 25th in case rates and eighth in death rates over the week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday, citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker. Each of those rankings were improvements over the previous week, with Michigan notably moving down five spots in case rates and two spots in death rates.

Public health officials say the effects of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings have not yet been seen — they could start showing up in today’s data. There is also concern there could be a spike after Christmas. Public health officials have urged people not to travel or gather for the December holidays.