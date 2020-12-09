Thursday Live Desk Conversation: Doctor on COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday’s Live Desk Conversations with News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster will feature North Ottawa Community Health System.

Joining Luke will be Dr. Haney Assaad, chief medical officer for NOCHS.

A hospital spokeswoman explained Assaad is a “Board Certified in Internal Medicine and in addition to his administrative duties, he also rotates monthly as a hospitalist on the inpatient floor, so he is actively caring for patients, including those with COVID.”

The conversation will be largely centered around COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution. Luke will also ask whether NOCHS is starting to see more patients who may have gathered for Thanksgiving.

If you have any questions you would like to ask Assaad, email them ahead of time to luke.laster@woodtv.com or wait to ask them live during the livestream on Thursday. By using the interactive hashtag #HeyLuke, Luke will be able to see your comment in the livestream and may display it on screen to ask the doctor.

This Live Desk Conversation stream live on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. You can stream it from woodtv.com or view it on WOOD TV8’s Facebook and Twitter pages.