Whitmer to give coronavirus update this morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses coronavirus in Michigan during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Tuesday to update the state’s effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Under the latest MDHHS order, movie theaters and other entertainment venues are allowed to reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases. Indoor restaurant dining has been barred under the order. Universities and colleges can let students return to campus next month, with a request to wait until Jan. 18 to being in-person classes.

What is and is not open as a result of the latest Michigan coronavirus order, released by the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services on Dec. 18, 2020.

The order lasts through Jan. 15, but Whitmer said she may lift some restrictions sooner “if we substantially sustain our progress.”

As of Monday, Michigan’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 480,508 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. To date, 12,089 deaths have been linked to it.