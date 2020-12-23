Michigan confirms 3,443 more COVID-19 cases, 70 related deaths

Note: Michagan’s coronavirus website says updated numbers will not be released on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25 due to the holiday. On Saturday, we’ll post the newly updated numbers on woodtv.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 3,443 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 70 more deaths linked to it.

Numbers released by the state on Wednesday brought Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases to 469,928 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. To date, 11,775 deaths have been linked to it.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 31,821 samples for the virus and 2,484 were positive, a rate of 7.81%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

On Tuesday, Kent County reported 237 more cases for a total of 39,616 since the start of the outbreak. The total number of confirmed virus-related deaths in the county remains at 479.

A number of West Michigan counties recorded more deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for a total of 45; 5,033 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Barry County: One more death for 29 total; 2,656 total cases.

Berrien County: Three more deaths for 164 total; 8,348 total cases.

Branch County: One more death for 58 total; 2,690 total cases.

Calhoun County: One more death for 166 total; 6,682 total cases.

Muskegon County: Four more deaths for 246 total; 8,939 total cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 227 total; 16,894 total cases.

Wayne County, which has seen the most people die due to the virus, confirmed seven more deaths for a total of 3,354 with a total of 77,167 cases (461 more than the previous day). Neighboring Oakland County has had 52,099 confirmed cases (294 more than the previous day) and 1,504 deaths (eight more). Macomb County has had 45,996 cases (284 more) and 1,470 (seven more).

As of Friday, the state says 284,731 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.