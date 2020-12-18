AP sources: Whitmer administration to let high schools open

At 1:30 p.m., News 8 will air Gov. Whitmer’s briefing on WOOD TV8 and will livestream it here.

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will lift a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, letting them reopen Jan. 4 after the holiday break following a decline in coronavirus cases.

Three people familiar with the pending announcement disclosed it to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of an afternoon news conference.

High schools have been virtual since Nov. 18.

The state health department’s order expires Sunday, though much of it could be extended.

The November order closed theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, bowling centers, and group fitness classes, among other businesses. Under the MDHHS order, indoor gatherings should be limited to two households at a time, and high schools and colleges must shift to remote learning only. However, many schools are or will soon be on winter break.

On Dec. 7, the MDHHS extended the restrictions through Dec. 20. MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said then the agency would be watching hospitalizations, daily case counts and test positivity rates to determine the next step. Whitmer said restrictions won’t be lifted all at once and Gordon said reopening would need to be done “cautiously, not recklessly.”

The latest coronavirus numbers released by the state on Thursday brought the total number of confirmed cases to 450,776 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March. To date, 11,208 virus-related deaths have been recorded.

Public health officials say the average rate of cases per million people per day is still “alarmingly high,” but is has been on a downward trend for about three weeks. The seven-day average of the daily positive test rate remains nearly four times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled, but it, too, is improving.

Hospitalizations have been declining, too. As of Thursday, Michigan hospitals were treating 3,376 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus, 171 fewer than the day previous. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 230 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospital system, 19 fewer than the day before.

With metrics continuing to show encouraging trends, public health officials say the state appears to have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases. They continue to urge people not to travel or gather for the December holidays to slow the spread of the virus.