David’s House Ministries praises caregivers amid COVID-19

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A facility that specializes in adult foster care is faced with implementing restrictions for people who rely on caregivers in their daily lives.

David’s House Ministries cares for 43 residents who live in five homes on its Wyoming property. The ministry also cares for nine people who live in Grand Rapids.

For caregiver Sara Gilbert, social distancing isn’t an option during this time.

“The reality is these people need to be taken care of and in the end, if I don’t do it, who is going to?” Gilbert told News 8 Wednesday. “So, I come to work and I keep on loving them and make sure that they’re safe because they need us.”

News 8 interviewed Gilbert outside the home, where she cares for six women. Caregivers are being screened daily to ensure they don’t have a fever or other symptoms.

While many adapt to work-from-home schedules, Gilbert said she couldn’t imagine staying away from “the girls”. Caregivers are responsible for everything from helping residents eat and bathe, to getting them to their own jobs in the community.

“Hundred percent love my job,” she said. “It’s the best job in the world. I get to come to work every day and just hang out with amazing people. I couldn’t ask for a better job.”

The complex has restricted visitors and is keeping residents in their own homes. Often, they like to be outside and visit with other residents.

Volunteers who come to spend time and do activities are also prevented from visiting, for now.

“I think the biggest challenge has been our residents are in all day and they want to live life and they want to go places and they want to see things,” David’s House Director of Advancement Greg Vander Goot told News 8 Wednesday. “I think that challenges them physically and emotionally and it gets boring.”

In addition to new precautions, the ministry had to cancel its March 23 gala. It’s typically the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

“We typically raise $150,000 plus and that’s going to impact us. That’s going to tax us a little bit. Our budget right now is pretty stretched. Overtime costs will increase. When the residents are here all day long, we have to have more staff here,” Vander Goot explained.

Their Wyoming homes are also running low on cleaning supplies, just as everyone is right now. If you’re able to donate some, you can drop them at the administration building at 2251 Hope Grove Ave.

You can also learn more about David’s House and how to support the ministry financially on its website.

