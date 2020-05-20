Davenport plans to offer in-person, online classes

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University says it’s preparing to teach students on campus and online this fall.

The university’s coronavirus task force has been exploring several methods for staffers and students to be safe on campus in the fall including:

Classes using a hybrid approach of virtual learning and small class sizes

Strict cleaning protocols

Requiring face masks and hand washing

Offering disinfectants at contact points and implement health screening protocols when appropriate

Private rooms on campus

Dining services to include takeout options

The university can offer private rooms for 800 students. People who want to live on campus are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible.

In addition, a private firm has been hired to initiate cleaning protocols that use a new anti-microbial fogging system that effectively eliminates contaminates.

“We know we don’t have all the answers about what will come next, but our university has the flexibility, the agility and the experience to adapt and ensure our students don’t miss a step when it comes to their future,” said Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University in a news release.

Davenport’s fall classes are scheduled to start Sept. 8.