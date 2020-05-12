Davenport offers scholarship to individuals unemployed by COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University is providing a scholarship to individuals who have become unemployed because of COVID-19.

The university says the Launch Scholarship provides up to $8,000 per year for a four-year education.

Those have were unemployed, laid-off or furloughed on or after March 1 and are seeking a bachelor’s degree, graduate degree or professional development program in the summer or fall are eligible for the scholarship.

“These individuals are our friends and neighbors and we are in a position to be able to offer support and skills during this time of transition,” said Davenport University President Dr. Richard J. Pappas. “We stand ready to provide the degree programs, professional development and career services to help them quickly take the next step in their education and career.”

This round of the scholarship makes for the second offering from the university. The university first offered the scholarship earlier this month to nearly 6,500 businesses that are a part of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sept. 8. Those interested in applying can visit Davenport’s website, call 800.686.1600 or email email info@davenport.edu.

Davenport’s Career Services Department is offering several training and development opportunities to those unemployed during the pandemic. A free webinar explaining the scholarship is also being offered starting May 14. More information on these resources can be found on the university’s website.