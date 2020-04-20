Closings & Delays
Davenport offers housing to local front line workers

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University will be offering housing to local first responders and health care workers to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19 to family members.

Both Metro Health – University of Michigan Heath and Kent County emergency responders will be offered a residence hall building at the university starting this weekend.

“Offering our residence apartments is just one more way that we can offer support to the healthcare workers and first responders who are serving on the front lines of this pandemic.” Davenport University President Dr. Richard J. Pappas said.

The university says both organizations were looking for alternative housing for employees who were concerned about bringing the virus home to family members.

“We are incredibly humbled by the support that we have received from our community during the COVID19 crisis,” said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. “This collaboration with Davenport University, Metro Health, and Kent County Emergency Management is a clear example of leaders in our community working together to protect those we serve. We are sincerely grateful for their sacrifice and generosity.”

