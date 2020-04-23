Davenport offers free class for COVID-19 unemployed

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University announced Thursday it’s offering a free career-focused class to people who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-week online course will give students “an opportunity to hone their presentation skills, build their resumes, enhance their LinkedIn profiles and earn three college credits,” the university said in a Thursday news release.

Participants will also get to work with the university’s Career Services Department, which offers tips and tools to help students land their next job.

Davenport plans to offer four sessions of Communications 120 — Presentation Techniques. Two sessions are scheduled to start May 6 and another two starting July 1.

You must have been working full-time and laid off or furloughed since March 1 to be eligible to enroll.

Those interested in taking the course can go online or call Davenport University at 800.686.1600 for more information on how to sign up.

