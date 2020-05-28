Closings & Delays
CVS Health opens COVID-19 drive-thru test site in GR

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

A courtesy photo of a CVS drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. (CVS Health)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — CVS Health will open a new drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Grand Rapids Friday.

The new testing site will be located at the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru located at 1550 Lake Drive SE near Wealthy Street SE. It will one of 16 new test sites through Michigan. These new sites will use self-swab tests.

“Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan’s recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus, and CVS is helping us do just that. We will get through this together,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference Thursday.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.

