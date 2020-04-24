Curtis Cleaners offers free laundry to essential workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Curtis Cleaners is offering free laundry and dry cleaning for essential workers in the area.

The program is called Loads of Love and it’s done on an honor system. It’s available to any area nurses, doctors or EMTs, military members, police and firefighters as well as their immediate family.

“If that means you’re working a 12-hour shift, a 16-hour shift, the last thing you need to come home and do is laundry. So, let us do the laundry. We will pick it up and deliver it right to your house,” Curtis Cleaners Vice President Chris Curtis.

The participating locations including the Curtis Cleaners in downtown Lowell and Medical Mile location in Grand Rapids.

The program is scheduled to run through May 31.

Those who are interested can sign up online.