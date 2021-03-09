‘Creston Bingo’ hopes to boost businesses in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One Grand Rapids neighborhood is trying to create its own stimulus for local businesses.

The Creston neighborhood started a game Bingo.

Participants will need to spend money at any of the restaurants or stores on the Bingo card. Unlike the traditional game, the five squares picked do not need to be in a row. The winners will receive gift cards to go shopping again.

Crimson Boutique on Plainfield Avenue opened seven months ago in the middle of the pandemic.

“We definitely hit a big lull after the holidays,” said Gizzie Gulch, manager at Crimson Boutique.

Gulch says the virtual Bingo is beginning to change that.

“Saturday, we had a lady that bought a couple of things and we took her picture so she could do her Instagram post and everything, and that was a lot of fun. So, we definitely have had a lot of people come in to fill their Bingo card and that’s awesome,” Gulch said. “Almost everyone (so far) is usually their first time.”

Bringing new foot traffic and having them return is the goal. The idea was borrowed from the city of Muskegon.

“We really want people to feel good supporting their local businesses,” said Kristina Colby, president of the Creston Neighborhood Association.

To join the game and support local businesses, download the Creston Bingo card online. In addition to shopping local, participants will need to post pictures to Facebook, Instagram or email them to game organizers.

“It’s a second return of keeping people coming, so we are excited for that,” Gulch said.

“A thriving business district adds to the character and desirability of the neighborhood and the Creston Neighborhood Association … just want to keep Creston a place people want to be and live,” Colby said.

Creston Bingo ends March 31. Bingo cards must be submitted by April 2.

More information on Creston Bingo can be found online.