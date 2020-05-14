Cranhill Ranch cancels 2020 youth summer camps

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cranhill Ranch says it has canceled all youth camps, day camps, adventure camps, special needs camps and its national Christian Adventures program for summer 2020.

“We are heartbroken that we had to cancel camps this summer. We love to see the campers each year and the joy on their face when they come. It’s just disappointing that there really was no other option,” said CranHill President Scott Barger.

Cranhill, which has been providing summer camp programs for over 52 years, says the decision comes after talking to medical officials and the lack of clarity as to if camp programs would be allowed this summer.

“Overall, our strong commitment to the camper’s health and safety was the ultimate determining factor. Also, we felt that in order to honor the summer staff and camper families, it would be best to give them a clear decision and not keep them wondering with each passing day,” Barger said.

The organization’s family campground, cottages and group rental facilities are set to open when stay at home orders are lifted.

More information can be found on Cranhill’s website.