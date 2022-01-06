COVID variant a ‘juggernaut;’ federal team stays at Beaumont

Personal protective equipment in a hospital during the pandemic, 2020 (Nexstar)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A medical team from the U.S. Defense Department is extending its stay at Beaumont Health in southeastern Michigan.

The hospital system has been overwhelmed with patients sick with COVID-19, especially people who are not vaccinated. Beaumont had more than 750 COVID-19 patients at eight hospitals Thursday, with 65% unvaccinated.

Dr. Nick Gilpin says the omicron variant is a “juggernaut.” A Defense Department team dispatched in December is sticking around through January at a Beaumont hospital in Dearborn. It includes nurses and respiratory therapists in the emergency and critical care departments.

Statewide, Michigan averaged 13,670 new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.