COVID-19 patient at Mary Free Bed goes home

Courtesy photo of Nancy Blodgett, who has recovered from COVID-19, leaving Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on April 24, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first patient from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital’s new ReCOVery Unit went home Friday after rehabilitating from COVID-19.

Nancy Blodgett, who is in her mid-50s and from Portage, was released from the unit that serves patients who tested positive for the virus and need intensive rehab.

Mary Free Bed says Blodgett got the flu on March 20. She got worse and drove herself to Bronson’s emergency room on March 26.

She tested positive for COVID-19 and her condition worsen to the point where she was intubated and spent nine days on a ventilator. After being in the hospital for 21 days, she was transferred to Mary Free Bed’s ReCOVery Unit, according to a news release.

From April 17 to Friday, Blodgett underwent physical, occupational and speech therapy to gain strength and improve her functions before heading home.

“I couldn’t be where I am today without all the help I received at Mary Free Bed,” Blodgett said in a news release. “Between Bronson Hospital, Mary Free Bed and the power of prayer, it’s by the grace of God I am still here today.”