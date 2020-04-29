COVID-19 in Kent County: Lives lost

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — They were homemakers, business owners, factory workers, a teacher, a retired fire chief, a secretary, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers – all lost to COVID-19 in Kent County since late March.

Death certificates help tell the stories of those who have died in the county. They ranged in age from 60 to 96, lived in every corner of the county. Most had underlying conditions, but some did not. Many lived in nursing homes of senior retirement homes.

LEE RAY BURNS, 71

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: March 21, 2020; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Last address: Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Toolmaker

Cause of death: Complications of COVID-19 (days)

Other significant conditions: Yes

>>Read more about Lee Burns

ALBERDEEN JOAN TESLAA, 80

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 1, 2020; home in Ada, Mich.

Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Medical coder at psychiatric hospital

Cause of death: Respiratory failure due to COVID-19

Other significant conditions: Yes

>>Read more about Dee TeSlaa

JAMES WILSON STEPHENS, 84

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 3, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Machinist

Cause of death: COVID-19 (days); cerebral vascular accident (years); hypertension (years); congestive heart failure (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more about James Stephens

LOUANN DAGEN, 66

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 4, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Secretary

Cause of death: Coronavirus infection (days); diabetes (years); hypertension (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more about LouAnn Dagen

ANNA LOIS RUSSELL, 81

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 5, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Data entry in the auto industry

Cause of death: COVID-19 infection (days); diabetes (years); hypertension (years); stroke (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more about Anna Russell

NANCY MARY COLE, 73

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Office manager at a construction company

Cause of death: Respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19 (days); cardiomyopathy (days)

Other significant conditions: None listed

TEOFILA D. JUAREZ MURILLO, 73

Gender: Female

Race: Hispanic

Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Occupation: Homemaker

Cause of death: Pneumonia due to COVID-19 virus (1 week); acute respiratory failure with hypoxia (1 week); hyponatremia (1 week); hypertension (years)

Other significant conditions: Yes

ALBERT THOMAS RICHTER, 90

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Grocery manager

Cause of death: COVID-19 infection (days); chronic kidney disease (years); diabetes (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

MAXINE MADELINE PIFER, 96

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Homemaker

Cause of death: COVID-19 (days); dementia (years); bradycardia (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more on Maxine Pifer

RUTH GRACE COOPER, 86

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 9, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Homemaker

Cause of death: Pneumonia due to COVID-19 (1 week); bilateral pneumonia, infectious cause, aspiration (days); acute respiratory failure with hypoxia (1 week); severe sepsis (days).

Other significant conditions: Yes

>>Read more on Ruth Cooper

RUTH ANN HUNTER, 68

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 9, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Paper carrier

Cause of death: Cardiorespiratory arrest (72 hours); COVID-19 pneumonia (72 hours)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more about Ruth Hunter

MILTON MILLARD MARLATT, 82

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 9, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: factory worker

Cause of death: COVID-19 (days); COPD (years); diabetes (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more about Milton Marlatt

FLOYD JOHN OGG, 69

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 14, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: SKLD nursing home in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Occupation: Disabled

Cause of death: Hypoxemic respiratory failure (minutes); COVID-19 pneumonia (days)

Other significant conditions: None listed

JOHNNY BURNS, 69

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Date and location of death: April 15, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Occupation: Mechanic

Cause of death: Acute hypoxic & hypercapnic respiratory failure (days); COVID-19 (days)

Other significant conditions: None listed

>>Read more about Johnny Burns

CATHERINE PEARL YEAW, 79

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 15, 2020; HealthBridge Post-Acute Rehabilitation, Wyoming, Mich.

Last address: Byron Township, Mich.

Occupation: Homemaker

Cause of death: Artiosclerotic heart disease (10 years)

Other significant conditions: Coronavirus infection

RONALD WILFRED LEPAGE, 81

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 16, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Purchasing buyer in the auto industry

Cause of death: Acute hypoxic respiratory failure (3 days); pneumonia due to COVID-19 (10 days); Debility due to COVID-19

Other significant conditions: Yes

ARLENE LILEY, 87

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 16, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs

Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs

Occupation: Waitress

Cause of death: COVID-19 (weeks); dementia (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

PHU THI PHAM, 71

Gender: Female

Race: Asian – Vietnamese

Date and location of death: April 16, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Factory worker

Cause of death: Septic shock with multi-organ failure (days); streptococcus anginosus bacteria (days); COVID-19 infection with pneumonia (days)

Other significant conditions: Yes

More information: Pham is the wife of Trung Tran, a fellow COVID-19 victim who died on April 19, 2020.

HENRY THOMAS GIGNAC, 61

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 17, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: Cascade Township, Mich.

Occupation: President/architectural design

Cause of death: COVID-19 infection (weeks)

Other significant conditions: Yes

TRUNG DAI TRAN, 76

Gender: Male

Race: Asian – Vietnamese

Date and location of death: April 19, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Last address: Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Factory worker

Cause of death: COVID-19 virus infection (weeks); acute kidney injury due to sepsis (weeks)

Other significant conditions: Yes

More information: Tran is the husband of Phu Pham, a fellow COVID-19 victim who died on April 16, 2020.

MICHELE CHARLENE SPAIN, 68

Gender: Female

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 21, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: SKLD nursing home, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Occupation: Horticulturist

Cause of death: Septic shock (days); COVID-19 pneumonia (10 days)

Other significant conditions: Yes

KATHERINE BULLARD, 94

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Date and location of death: April 22, 2020; The Laurels of Kent, Lowell, Mich.

Last address: The Laurels of Kent, Lowell, Mich.

Occupation: Housekeeper

Cause of death: COVID-19

Other significant conditions: Yes

MAMIE LEE DAVIS-STATEN, 60

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Date and location of death: April 22, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: SKLD nursing home, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Occupation: Custodian

Cause of death: Acute hypoxic respiratory failure (48 hours); Covid-19 infection (60 hours)

Other significant conditions: None listed (but family says she had a history that included diabetes, high blood pressure and a stroke)

JAMES NICHOLS BIRD, 94

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 23, 2020; Spectrum Health Hospice

Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Teacher

Cause of death: Acute respiratory failure (days); COVID-19 positive (days); heart failure (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

JOHN GORDON DEVRIES, 86

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 24, 2020; Spectrum Health Renucci Hospitality House

Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.

Occupation: Machinist at Calvin College

Cause of death: Pneumonia (days); COVID-19 positive (days); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (years); heart failure (years)

Other significant conditions: None listed

RONALD JOHN HOEKSEMA, 82

Gender: Male

Race: White

Date and location of death: April 24, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Last address: Byron Township, Mich.

Occupation: Owner of Hoeksema Hardware and Lumber, former Dorr Township fire chief

Cause of death: Acute respiratory distress syndrome (days); pneumonia (days) COVID-19 positive (days)

Other significant conditions: Yes