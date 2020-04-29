COVID-19 in Kent County: Lives lost

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — They were homemakers, business owners, factory workers, a teacher, a retired fire chief, a secretary, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers – all lost to COVID-19 in Kent County since late March.
Death certificates help tell the stories of those who have died in the county. They ranged in age from 60 to 96, lived in every corner of the county. Most had underlying conditions, but some did not. Many lived in nursing homes of senior retirement homes.
LEE RAY BURNS, 71
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: March 21, 2020; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Last address: Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Toolmaker
Cause of death: Complications of COVID-19 (days)
Other significant conditions: Yes
>>Read more about Lee Burns
ALBERDEEN JOAN TESLAA, 80
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 1, 2020; home in Ada, Mich.
Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Medical coder at psychiatric hospital
Cause of death: Respiratory failure due to COVID-19
Other significant conditions: Yes
>>Read more about Dee TeSlaa
JAMES WILSON STEPHENS, 84
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 3, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Machinist
Cause of death: COVID-19 (days); cerebral vascular accident (years); hypertension (years); congestive heart failure (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more about James Stephens
LOUANN DAGEN, 66
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 4, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Secretary
Cause of death: Coronavirus infection (days); diabetes (years); hypertension (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more about LouAnn Dagen
ANNA LOIS RUSSELL, 81
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 5, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Data entry in the auto industry
Cause of death: COVID-19 infection (days); diabetes (years); hypertension (years); stroke (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more about Anna Russell
NANCY MARY COLE, 73
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Office manager at a construction company
Cause of death: Respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19 (days); cardiomyopathy (days)
Other significant conditions: None listed
TEOFILA D. JUAREZ MURILLO, 73
Gender: Female
Race: Hispanic
Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Homemaker
Cause of death: Pneumonia due to COVID-19 virus (1 week); acute respiratory failure with hypoxia (1 week); hyponatremia (1 week); hypertension (years)
Other significant conditions: Yes
ALBERT THOMAS RICHTER, 90
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Grocery manager
Cause of death: COVID-19 infection (days); chronic kidney disease (years); diabetes (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
MAXINE MADELINE PIFER, 96
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 6, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Homemaker
Cause of death: COVID-19 (days); dementia (years); bradycardia (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more on Maxine Pifer
RUTH GRACE COOPER, 86
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 9, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Homemaker
Cause of death: Pneumonia due to COVID-19 (1 week); bilateral pneumonia, infectious cause, aspiration (days); acute respiratory failure with hypoxia (1 week); severe sepsis (days).
Other significant conditions: Yes
>>Read more on Ruth Cooper
RUTH ANN HUNTER, 68
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 9, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Paper carrier
Cause of death: Cardiorespiratory arrest (72 hours); COVID-19 pneumonia (72 hours)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more about Ruth Hunter
MILTON MILLARD MARLATT, 82
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 9, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: factory worker
Cause of death: COVID-19 (days); COPD (years); diabetes (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more about Milton Marlatt
FLOYD JOHN OGG, 69
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 14, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: SKLD nursing home in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Disabled
Cause of death: Hypoxemic respiratory failure (minutes); COVID-19 pneumonia (days)
Other significant conditions: None listed
JOHNNY BURNS, 69
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Date and location of death: April 15, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Mechanic
Cause of death: Acute hypoxic & hypercapnic respiratory failure (days); COVID-19 (days)
Other significant conditions: None listed
>>Read more about Johnny Burns
CATHERINE PEARL YEAW, 79
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 15, 2020; HealthBridge Post-Acute Rehabilitation, Wyoming, Mich.
Last address: Byron Township, Mich.
Occupation: Homemaker
Cause of death: Artiosclerotic heart disease (10 years)
Other significant conditions: Coronavirus infection
RONALD WILFRED LEPAGE, 81
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 16, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Purchasing buyer in the auto industry
Cause of death: Acute hypoxic respiratory failure (3 days); pneumonia due to COVID-19 (10 days); Debility due to COVID-19
Other significant conditions: Yes
ARLENE LILEY, 87
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 16, 2020; Metron of Cedar Springs
Last address: Metron of Cedar Springs
Occupation: Waitress
Cause of death: COVID-19 (weeks); dementia (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
PHU THI PHAM, 71
Gender: Female
Race: Asian – Vietnamese
Date and location of death: April 16, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Factory worker
Cause of death: Septic shock with multi-organ failure (days); streptococcus anginosus bacteria (days); COVID-19 infection with pneumonia (days)
Other significant conditions: Yes
More information: Pham is the wife of Trung Tran, a fellow COVID-19 victim who died on April 19, 2020.
HENRY THOMAS GIGNAC, 61
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 17, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: Cascade Township, Mich.
Occupation: President/architectural design
Cause of death: COVID-19 infection (weeks)
Other significant conditions: Yes
TRUNG DAI TRAN, 76
Gender: Male
Race: Asian – Vietnamese
Date and location of death: April 19, 2020; Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Last address: Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Factory worker
Cause of death: COVID-19 virus infection (weeks); acute kidney injury due to sepsis (weeks)
Other significant conditions: Yes
More information: Tran is the husband of Phu Pham, a fellow COVID-19 victim who died on April 16, 2020.
MICHELE CHARLENE SPAIN, 68
Gender: Female
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 21, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: SKLD nursing home, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Horticulturist
Cause of death: Septic shock (days); COVID-19 pneumonia (10 days)
Other significant conditions: Yes
KATHERINE BULLARD, 94
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Date and location of death: April 22, 2020; The Laurels of Kent, Lowell, Mich.
Last address: The Laurels of Kent, Lowell, Mich.
Occupation: Housekeeper
Cause of death: COVID-19
Other significant conditions: Yes
MAMIE LEE DAVIS-STATEN, 60
Gender: Female
Race: Black
Date and location of death: April 22, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: SKLD nursing home, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Custodian
Cause of death: Acute hypoxic respiratory failure (48 hours); Covid-19 infection (60 hours)
Other significant conditions: None listed (but family says she had a history that included diabetes, high blood pressure and a stroke)
JAMES NICHOLS BIRD, 94
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 23, 2020; Spectrum Health Hospice
Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Teacher
Cause of death: Acute respiratory failure (days); COVID-19 positive (days); heart failure (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
JOHN GORDON DEVRIES, 86
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 24, 2020; Spectrum Health Renucci Hospitality House
Last address: Breton Woods, Kentwood, Mich.
Occupation: Machinist at Calvin College
Cause of death: Pneumonia (days); COVID-19 positive (days); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (years); heart failure (years)
Other significant conditions: None listed
RONALD JOHN HOEKSEMA, 82
Gender: Male
Race: White
Date and location of death: April 24, 2020; Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Last address: Byron Township, Mich.
Occupation: Owner of Hoeksema Hardware and Lumber, former Dorr Township fire chief
Cause of death: Acute respiratory distress syndrome (days); pneumonia (days) COVID-19 positive (days)
Other significant conditions: Yes