COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached a new pandemic high, nearing 4,200 as the state continues to confront surging infections.

The total of 4,185 cases surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state’s third wave.

Only Minnesota had a higher seven-day case rate than Michigan as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public settings to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid the fourth surge.