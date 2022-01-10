COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan hospitals are reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients, surpassing the peak from nearly a month ago before already-high infection counts surged to new heights due to the more contagious omicron variant.

Roughly 4,900 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus Monday, including 4,580 adults with a positive test.

The previous high for adults with a confirmed infection was 4,518 on Dec. 13, before a two-week decline and then an increase that started after Christmas.

Spectrum Health, West Michigan’s largest hospital system, saw a slight decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 inpatients since Friday, but it still has nearly 380. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, the system’s largest hospital, is at 92% capacity. Spectrum is getting help managing its COVID-19 caseload from a team of federal health care workers.

The state recorded an average of more than 14,840 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last three days and last week saw more cases than at any other point in the pandemic. The positive test rate is sitting above 30% — 10 times the 3% threshold under which health officials say community spread is controlled.

Michigan had six COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in the past week, the seventh-highest among all states.

State health officials continue to remind people to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and, most importantly, get vaccinated and boosted against the virus.