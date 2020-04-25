COVID-19 expected to negatively impact on opioid epidemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Studies show that nearly half of people in America say that the coronavirus pandemic is negatively impacting their mental health, but for those with substance use disorders, this virus can take an even bigger toll.

Experts say that for those who rely on social groups for recovery, they now must find other ways to stay healthy, such as through online support sessions.

On the positive side, officials believe that therapists mediating sessions from their own homes provides a sense of intimacy for patients.

However, they say the impact of the pandemic is going to cause more harm than good.

“I think we’re going to see a dramatic rise in relapse, in people who are calling for the first time to get help. Our admissions department is seeing a huge spike, almost becoming a hotline of sorts, people calling for the first time to ask about treatment. But we’re also going to see a new approach on how we look at battling this isolation,” said Rae Green, president and founder of Sanford House Addiction Treatment Centers.

