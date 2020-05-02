COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 154 deaths linked to COVID-19 for a total of 4,020, according to data released by the state Saturday.

The state noted 75 of those deaths were discovered from reviewing death certificates to find any that were not previously reported. An additional 851 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 43,207.

The state says 15,659 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning people who are still alive a month after the onset of the illness.

The outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County has recorded 17,106 cases (131 more cases than the day prior) and 1,884 deaths (82 more). Oakland County has had 7,475 confirmed cases and 745 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,666 cases and 625 deaths.

Ottawa County recorded one additional death, bringing the total to 12. The county has 261 confirmed cases.

Genesee County has 1,620 cases and 196 deaths.

Berrien County has recorded three additional deaths, bringing the total to 18. The county has 294 cases.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,825 inmates have the virus and 42 have died after contracting it.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday moved without lawmakers to extend Michigan’s state of emergency due to coronavirus through May 28, setting up a likely legal challenge from the Republican-led Legislature.

The state of emergency is separate from the stay-at-home order telling people to avoid going out, which is in effect through May 15, and a separate executive order that closed theaters, entertainment venues, gyms, bars and restaurant dining rooms now in effect through May 28.

Whitmer is, however, starting to ease restrictions on businesses, which she said will happen in waves. Landscapers and plant nurseries have reopened, and construction and real estate companies may go back to work May 7 with safety measures in place.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.