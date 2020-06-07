COVID-19 cases near 59K statewide; 4 more dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan rose to 58,870 Sunday, with four more deaths linked to the virus.

The statewide death toll now stands at 5,656 people since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases. The new deaths were reported in Kent, Berrien, Jackson and Wayne counties.

In West Michigan, Kent County had the most new confirmed cases, at 19. Confirmed new cases were also reported in the following counties:

Allegan County: 2 new confirmed cases

Berrien County: 4 more confirmed cases, 1 more death

Branch County: 2 more confirmed cases

Cass County: 2 more confirmed cases

Kalamazoo County: 2 more confirmed cases

Kent County: 19 more confirmed cases, 1 more death

Montcalm County: 1 more confirmed case

Muskegon: 8 more confirmed cases

Ottawa County: 2 more confirmed cases

St. Joseph County: 1 more confirmed case

Van Buren County: 1 more confirmed case

More restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are being eased as it has come under better control. The stay-at-home order is over, retail shops can operate without appointments and restaurants statewide can reopen Monday. On Friday, Whitmer said places like hair salons and barber shops could reopen on June 10 in northern Michigan and statewide five days later.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing — the goal is to run 30,000 samples daily. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.