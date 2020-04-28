COVID-19 budget woes lead to hiring freeze in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington plans to cut at least $13 million from his proposed fiscal 2020-2021 budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington presented preliminary budget figures to the City Commission Tuesday morning.

The original $553 million spending plan was cut to $540 million, thanks to an expected drop in income tax and state shared revenues.

Washington is projecting a decline of at least 3% in general operating fund revenues for 2021. Pre COVID-19 projections showed a 4% increase in those same revenues.

Washington says the plan minimizes the negative impact on essential services and avoids dipping into the city’s rainy day funds.

But the $13 million-reduction may be just the start.

“The City Commission has to adopt a budget in May, which does not give us a lot of fiscal history with COVID-19. With the recent extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the need for a phased reopening of the economy and continued economic uncertainty, we likely will need to make additional adjustments of another $5 million to $10 million over a variety of funds in the City budget before or shortly after the fiscal plan’s adoption,” Washington said in a statement released by the city in anticipation of Tuesday’s meeting.

“We will continue to proactively manage our finances as the impacts become more certain. This could be a $23 million decrease in overall spending when combined with the $13 million in reductions included in the preliminary fiscal plan. What were once solid growth projections now point to equally solid revenue reductions.”

No layoffs are planned, but Washington has implemented a modified hiring freeze for non-essential positions. Police and fire are exempted from the freeze.

Employee travel and training have been reduced.

The city was able to negotiate additional cost savings with vendors and suppliers, including $5 million in health insurance cost savings under a new contract that does not reduce benefits.

Despite the cuts, the budget includes $250,000 for post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Those funds will be combined with $2.2 million in supplemental Community Development Block Grant and $1.1 million in Emergency Solutions Grant funding, with $232,500 in unspent funds for the continuation of the Third Ward equity program for a total of a $3.75 million set aside for community recovery.

Washington says the lessons learned during the Great Recession will help the city get through the current downturn.

A mix of large-scale job cuts, including layoffs, millions of dollars in budget cuts and a voter-approved income tax helped keep the city from bankruptcy.

But the strategic transformation plan also streamlined city government, including the elimination or, in some cases, combining some city operations, providing both long-term cost savings and improving efficiencies.

“Our immediate focus is to save lives and keep people safe by helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Washington said in the statement.

“Reliance on our strategic plan has allowed us to develop a preliminary fiscal plan that is financially sustainable, remains focused on our values, continues progress toward outcomes and emphasizes investments in community and economic recovery in this unprecedented time.”

The city has scheduled a public hearing on the spending plan during the regular City Commission meeting at 7 p.m. on May 19.

Commissioners are set to vote on the budget May 21.