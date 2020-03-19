Closings & Delays
Coronavirus orders lead to crowded shelters, pet adoption deal

A dog peers out of a kennel during the Empty The Shelters event on Oct. 22, 2016. (Bissell Pet Foundation)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence cats and dogs can spread coronavirus, COVID-19’s impact is still evident at West Michigan’s animal shelters.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation says the challenge for many shelters is three-fold: Executive orders have eliminated visits from potential adopters and fewer staff and volunteers are available to care for the shelter pets. Additionally, many shelter fundraising events have been canceled because of crowd regulations.

That’s why, starting Thursday, the foundation is sponsoring a weeklong impromptu Empty the Shelters adoption special at 30 shelters statewide, including the following locations:

Adoptions are $25 for eligible pet owners and BISSELL Pet Foundation is offering reduced adoption fees for foster-to-adopt cases.

The event is by appointment only for social distancing purposes. Those interested taking advantage of the adoption deal must fill out an online application first. Shelter staff will then contact them to set up an appointment.

The pet adoption special runs through March 25.

Those who cannot adopt right now can help by donating to BISSELL Pet Foundation on the organization’s website, https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate/.

