Coronavirus orders lead to crowded shelters, pet adoption deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence cats and dogs can spread coronavirus, COVID-19’s impact is still evident at West Michigan’s animal shelters.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation says the challenge for many shelters is three-fold: Executive orders have eliminated visits from potential adopters and fewer staff and volunteers are available to care for the shelter pets. Additionally, many shelter fundraising events have been canceled because of crowd regulations.
That’s why, starting Thursday, the foundation is sponsoring a weeklong impromptu Empty the Shelters adoption special at 30 shelters statewide, including the following locations:
- Al-Van Humane Society | 07591 Blue Star Highway, South Haven
- Faithful to Felines | 2525 Hall Road, Muskegon
- Harbor Humane Society |14345 Bagley Street, West Olive
- Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven |Ferrysburg Petco
- Humane Society of West Michigan | 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Walker
- Kalamazoo Animal Rescue (KAR) | 2938 Business One Drive, Kalamazoo
- Kent County Animal Shelter | 740 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
- The Muskegon Humane Society | 2640 Marquette Ave., Muskegon
- SPCA of Southwest Michigan | 6955 W Kl Ave. Kalamazoo
- Van Buren County Sheriff Department Animal Control | 58040 County Road 681, Hartford
- Wishbone Pet Rescue | 165 Blue Star Highway, Douglas
Adoptions are $25 for eligible pet owners and BISSELL Pet Foundation is offering reduced adoption fees for foster-to-adopt cases.
The event is by appointment only for social distancing purposes. Those interested taking advantage of the adoption deal must fill out an online application first. Shelter staff will then contact them to set up an appointment.
The pet adoption special runs through March 25.
Those who cannot adopt right now can help by donating to BISSELL Pet Foundation on the organization’s website, https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate/.