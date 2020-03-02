Coronavirus jilting local bridal shops

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus is having impacts on many industries, including the dress industry.

“Shipping is delayed. A lot of the factories have closed down,” said Dwin Dykema, owner of Bella Sposa Bridal & Prom on Plainfield Avenue.

About 80% of what’s worn down the aisle is made in China and it’s been that way since the 1980s.

Dresses at Bella Sposa Bridal & Prom in Plainfield Township. (March 2, 2020)

Dykema says the Chinese companies she deals with have told her they’re still in production, but since they are owned by the Chinese government, she’s a little wary of the answers.

“When I was talking to my factory, even though he said everything was fine and normal, I kind of had the feeling that I should be cautious and protect my clients,” Dykema said.

So, she’s making sure she tells customers to build extra time for orders. She suggests nine months instead of the usual six months before the wedding.

If the nuptials are scheduled before July, the bride may have to buy off-the-rack.

But Dykema says production and shipping issues aren’t just impacting wedding dresses.

“I think it’s going to be a different year this year for prom,” she said.

Many prom-style dresses also come from China.

Dykema says she checks the warehouses often, but prom dresses are going fast.

“I will look and they will have nice, comfortable, padded stock there one day, and two days later, the dress is sold out,” Dykema said.

So, she’s stocked up on those as well.

They may not get the dress they dreamed of, but for girls headed to prom, off-the-rack dresses may be their only option.

Another piece of advice offered by Dykema — if you’re ordering online, depending on the company, they may not be able to deliver on their own time guarantee.