Coronavirus concerns impact lower courts in W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Coronavirus concerns are impacting several lower courts in West Michigan.

The 58th District Court in Holland, Grand Haven and Hudsonville will remain open. However, no in-person services will be available at the front windows of those courts until April 27.

Many front window services can be fulfilled online.

All civil proceedings scheduled between Monday and April 27 will be rescheduled. This includes all small claims trials, general civil motions, pre-trials, trials and post-judgment proceedings, as well as all summary proceedings (landlord-tenant) hearings and trials.

All criminal trials, preliminary examinations and arraignments for persons not lodged at the county jail will be adjourned until on or after April 27.

Scheduled pre-trials and probable cause conferences will be conducted off-site by telephone with the prosecutor or city attorney.

At Grand Rapids District Court, parties are not excused from scheduled court dates.

However, court administrators are trying to accommodate various situations due to public health safety concerns. Litigants are expected to stay in contact with the court.

The court will permit attorneys, prosecutors, witnesses or parties to participate in hearings via video or phone upon request and with court approval. The court administration asks parties to resolve matters by phone ahead of time.

A civil case may be adjourned by request of the party with the approval of the judge

Kentwood District Court will adjourn all civil and criminal trials for 28 days and will conduct hearings and conferences by video, email and telephone.

Cases involving elderly people or those who are sick or with compromised immune systems can be delayed up to 30 days.