Cornerstone University cancels commencement due to virus

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University has taken big steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including clearing out campus, sending students home and now, canceling commencement.

University leaders say the decision was an agonizing one, something the university has never done in their 81-year history.

“This decision to cancel commencement is so disheartening and it’s so difficult and agonizing, frankly. These students have worked hard,” Cornerstone University Vice President Bob Sack said. “Students in the traditional undergrads, students in our adult programs, students in our seminary have worked so hard to get to this point, and to have to cancel the crowning moment so to speak is so disheartening.”

Sack and his staff’s decision to cancel commencement began with the Center for Disease Control and Preventions request last week to reduce or limit any gatherings of 50 people through May 9.

Cornerstone’s commencements were scheduled for Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.

“Clearly we fall within that time and that, we need to comply with the government’s request for that,” Sack said. “These commencement events are large. We jam, literally jam 3,500 people into our buildings for two different sessions.”

Clearing the seats as a necessary precaution in the minds of university staff as many students and their families are international. Sack believes a postponement would have been a disservice to the entire West Michigan community.

“We think the definitive answer will hopefully create some stability in peoples’ schedule, albeit an unfortunate one in this situation,” Sack said. “That said, we are committed to, again, exploring how we can deservedly, recognize these graduates for their hard work and launch them, ceremonially or celebratory into the next phase of their life.”

Committed to recognizing their achievement and finding the future grads jobs.

“Our career and life calling department remains vigilant in supporting our students as always, this is an unprecedented time,” Sack said. “Things like how you handle a Skype interview. What’s different about your preparation in this season versus the typical hiring season. So, we’re going to adapt, we must, and that’s one department. Well, all the departments are open and accessible to students right now via telephone and via digital communication.”

Sack says in the coming weeks students will be notified of an event or plan to recognize their graduation in a new way, what that looks like however remains undetermined at this point.