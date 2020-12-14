Cornerstone delays spring semester start

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University is delaying the start of its undergraduate spring semester due to a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

University leaders say J-term traditional undergraduate students will start Jan. 19, 2021. It was originally set to start Jan. 4.

The J-term delay will also push back the start of the spring semester to Feb. 1, 2021.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and health in our campus community,” said Dr. Peter Osborn, executive vice president and COO of Cornerstone. “This two-week delay allows adequate time for students to return from traveling or spending time with family to quarantine or isolate, if needed.”

Commencement will also be pushed back because of the change. The ceremony is now scheduled for May 8, 2021.

Academic calendars for Grand Rapids Theological Seminary and Professional & Graduate Studies will not change and continue to be offered online.

“This decision was guided by three non-negotiable priorities: the health and safety of students, faculty and staff; continued provision of education excellence for the benefit of the student body; and the sustainability of its mission through wise financial management,” Cornerstone said in a statement.

More information on the adjustments can be found on Cornerstone’s website.