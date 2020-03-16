Consumers ends shutoffs for low-income customers, seniors

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy said it will not shut off services for low-income and senior customers who can not pay their bills during the spread of COVID-19.

The utility company said its suspending shutoffs for non-pay for low-income and senior customers beginning March 16 through April 5, recognizing that some customers are unable to work due to the pandemic.

Consumers said the timeframes may be adjusted depending on the spread of the coronavirus.

“This ensures our most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers,” Consumers said in a release Monday.