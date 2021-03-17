Concerts scheduled, but uncertain remains with capacity limits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Stages are up, but no music has been blasting from the speakers at venues like The Intersection since COVID-19 was detected in Michigan a year ago.

“There’s no replacing this room full,” said Scott Hammontree, the The Intersection’s operating partner and talent buyer. “Days I don’t want to come here.”

Concerts at Van Andel Arena have been scheduled starting in June, giving fans hope. But COVID-19 restrictions currently limit indoor music venues to a maximum capacity of 300 spectators.

A Van Andel Arena spokesperson tells News 8 they are working closely with promoters to bring shows back to West Michigan while adhering to state health department guidelines and recommendations from public health officials.

Hammontree thinks it could be another six months before fans walk through the doors of The Intersection.

“A lot of stuff over the last two weeks has started looking at September to December this year,” Hammontree said. “Nationwide, it’s looking like a solid timeframe that we should be able to be somewhat back to normal.”

Hammontree says trying to adhere to restrictions is the biggest issue when it comes to hosting a concert. Normally, The Intersection has a capacity of 1,500 spectators.

“General admission venues like The Intersection where everybody is standing around, that’s the biggest thing, we can’t open,” Hammontree said. “Even if we can have 500 people, where are they going to be?”

He added that maintaining social distancing just wouldn’t be possible.

Hammontree says the future of concerts depends on COVID-19 metrics. The lower those numbers fall, the better the chance of hosting a somewhat traditional concert.

The Intersection’s next scheduled concert is a September 17 show featuring rock band Fozzy as the main act.