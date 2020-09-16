Committee to look at Whitmer’s nursing home policy

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State lawmakers will once again examine a policy put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is tasked with looking at COVID-19 policies, will hold a hearing Wednesday. It’s scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m.

Committee members will hear from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon on the governor’s nursing home policy.

Whitmer’s executive order, which was signed on April 15, required nursing homes to readmit seniors who tested positive and were treated for COVID-19, but only if the facilities have dedicated isolation spots and enough PPE.

The governor says she made this decision by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. However, other lawmakers don’t agree with this policy and have even taken legal action against it.

So far in Michigan, more than 2000 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19, which represents more than 30 percent of deaths statewide.