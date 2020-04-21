Co-parenting tips during COVID-19 pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people are adjusting to a new way of life during this stay-at-home order, but for parents who are separated or divorced, it can pose a few challenges.

Jeffrey Lance Abood with the Abood Law Firm says the biggest thing parents can do right now is communicate with one other.

He says technically, one parent cannot force the other one to give up time with their child right now unless a judge says so, but Abood says to be reasonable if someone does get sick and ultimately put the child first.

If one parent isn’t cooperating, the best thing to do is contact your attorney.

Another factor is job changes.

While many people are not working right now and their paychecks might be impacted, Abood says to contact the court if you’re struggling to make child support payments and it may be able to reduce them during this time. He says it’s important to be transparent about it and not just stop paying.

In a time with many uncertainties, Abood says it’s ultimately a team effort.

“The important thing is parents need to work together more than ever right now,” said Abood. “Now you always should be working together and everything’s in the best interest of the children, but right now communication is key.”

Abood also mentioned that while some courts are delaying hearings during this time, others are hosting them online. If you have any questions, give your court a call.