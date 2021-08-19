CMU requiring COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — Central Michigan students, faculty and staff have until Sept. 3 to verify their vaccination status or they must begin weekly COVID-19 testing.

According to CMU, the “Protect yourself. Protect others.” program allows students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated to complete a voluntary attestation form and upload their vaccination card, which will allow them to opt-out of weekly COVID-19 tests.

Testing will be free of charge and available on campus starting Aug. 30.

Masks will also be required in all classrooms, labs and other instructional spaces, communal areas, health clinic areas and indoors in a single room or enclosed space with more than 25 people.

“Vaccination or testing, combined with the use of masks indoors for all individuals, will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our campus and community. This plan is designed to allow everyone to make their own decision while practicing social responsibility — a core value at CMU.” CMU President Bob Davies

The added safety protocols come with the rise of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as well as the prevalence of the delta variant.

Several other Michigan colleges and universities have adopted similar policies or are requiring their staff and students to get vaccinated.

Like CMU, Western Michigan University is requiring all unvaccinated students to get tested weekly. Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Kalamazoo College are all requiring their students to get vaccinated.