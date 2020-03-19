CMU, Davenport postpone spring commencements amid COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan University and Davenport University have decided to postpone its spring commencement ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both universities cited safety concerns, as public health officials have urged events to be canceled and people to practice social distancing. Neither university gave a new date for the ceremonies as of Thursday.

This move comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has banned gatherings of 50 or more people through April 5.

On Tuesday, Davenport decided to shift all classes until the end of the semester. CMU has canceled in-person classes until April 6.

Virtually all Michigan universities have canceled in-person classes for several weeks. Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University have decided to postpone its spring commencement as well.

As of Thursday afternoon, three deaths have been linked to coronavirus.