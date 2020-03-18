Closures puts added pressure on families with special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Families across West Michigan are struggling right now to balance childcare for the kids with continuing to work amid the coronovirus pandemic. That struggle is even more challenging for families of children with special needs.

Amy Wood is a teacher, so she is spending these several weeks at home with her three children, including 12-year-old Aiden who has intellectual challenges.

He is in a special education classroom for moderately cognitively impaired children at Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy. He is in a routine for the first time in a long time, according to his mom.

He is doing well, but the sudden shutdown of schools has already put a strain on that progress. School minimizes the distractions for Aiden, something that is not easy to do at home.

“He wants to play video games. I can’t let him because he just goes wild then his behaviors are off the charts and he doesn’t regulate at all,” explained Wood.

She says even on the weekends they try to emulate the structure of school, but it’s still hard. These next three weeks or more are going to be “really tricky.” She still feels fortunate that she gets to be home with her kids, because she knows other families in her situation don’t have that luxury.

Finding care for a child with special needs is more complicated than simply calling a typical babysitter as the children often require special care. Aiden, for example, needs assistance going to the restroom.

Wood is concerned about families with single parents who can’t find the right person to provide that care.

“They may have to take substandard care, someone who is basically a warm body, babysitting and not someone who can really help them stay on a schedule,” she said.

Another concern is money. Therapies children with special needs rely on are often not covered by insurance, and parents losing work for the next several weeks or longer may already be struggling to cover those costs.

Wood is a volunteer at the Family Hope Foundation, which connects those families with special care and covers the cost. She recommends anyone who needs help, contact the agency.

Typically, the foundation provides family activities that are sensory friendly. Amy says judgement free like going to the movies. With the current gathering guidelines, activities like that may not be possible, but the foundation still offers other services.

“Without the Family Hope Foundation, Aiden wouldn’t have his therapy where we teach his brain to make the neural pathways that explain to all his body parts how to move together,” Wood said

Families who need help are posting their requests to Facebook groups like Pay it Forward West Michigan and West Michigan Special Families Connect.”

