Closed by COVID-19, YMCA takes classes outside

Coronavirus

An undated courtesy photo of Mary Free Bed YMCA in Grand Rapids. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some YMCA branches in West Michigan are taking fitness classes outside while they wait to reopen their buildings.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids will roll out its Healthy Outside outdoor fitness classes Thursday at Mary Free Bed YMCA in Grand Rapids and the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA in Plainfield Township. The program will expand to all other YMCA locations in West Michigan next week.

The outdoor group classes include yoga, Zumba, bootcamp and Bodycombat and are modified to meet health and safety guidelines for fitness centers set by the governor’s Stay Safe plan.

Participants must fill out a liability waiver and health screening form during each session and abide by social distancing signs. Masks are not required, but participants should bring their own water bottles, mats and towels.

Gyms in the Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan can start reopening Wednesday with health and safety guidelines in place. However, facilities in the West Michigan region remain shuttered under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders aimed at preventing COVID-19.

Whitmer said last week she hopes to start reopening larger venues throughout the state “in a few weeks.”

