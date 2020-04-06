City of Kalamazoo parks to close amid COVID-19 crisis

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Parks in the city of Kalamazoo will close starting Tuesday to help protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city say.

The city says this decision comes after large gatherings took place at parks over the weekend.

Signs will be installed at parks to inform the public. Anyone that continues to go to city parks could be removed and law enforcement could take action.

Last Friday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warned park visitors to distance themselves from others, or state parks and recreational areas could close. The state also said anyone caught violating the social distancing rule could be fined up to $1,000.

The city of Kalamazoo is reminding residents to avoid large gatherings and follow guidelines provided by health officials.

