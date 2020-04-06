Closings & Delays
There are currently 57 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Kalamazoo parks to close amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
city-of-kalamazoo-logo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Parks in the city of Kalamazoo will close starting Tuesday to help protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city say.

The city says this decision comes after large gatherings took place at parks over the weekend.

Signs will be installed at parks to inform the public. Anyone that continues to go to city parks could be removed and law enforcement could take action.

Last Friday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warned park visitors to distance themselves from others, or state parks and recreational areas could close. The state also said anyone caught violating the social distancing rule could be fined up to $1,000.

The city of Kalamazoo is reminding residents to avoid large gatherings and follow guidelines provided by health officials.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 