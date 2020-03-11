Churches limit contact amid coronavirus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Catholic dioceses of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are making some changes to Mass to prevent the spread of illness.

Both dioceses are suspending distribution of wine during Holy Communion and advising people not to shake hands during the Sign of the Peace. The Grand Rapids diocese advised worshippers not hold hands when saying the Our Father.

>>Dioceses’ releases: Grand Rapids | Kalamazoo

Both dioceses also ordered all Holy Water fonts be emptied and cleaned. Grand Rapids said they would not be refilled, while Kalamazoo said they should be cleaned and refilled after each Mass if possible.

The dioceses also told parishioners to stay home if they feel sick.

Just spoke with the state health department: there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Michigan. The only 2 cases are in Metro Detroit. @WOODTV — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) March 11, 2020

The changes come amid renewed concerns about coronavirus after Michigan recorded its first two cases. Both are in the southeast part of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday after the cases were confirmed.