Church group hits milestone of 10,000 masks sewn

Volunteers at Simpson United Methodist Church in Bangor hit a milestone by sewing 10,000 face masks since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. (Dec. 15, 2020)

BANGOR, Mich. — A group of volunteers at Simpson United Methodist Church have spent the pandemic sewing masks and donating them to the community.

The effort began in March with the intention of making a small number of masks but Tuesday morning, they hit the 10,000 milestone.

Rev. Dr. Mona Joslyn, the pastor of the church, says she initially thought of the idea as a simple way to help during the pandemic.

“I couldn’t go do nursing home visits. I couldn’t go do hospital visits or home visits and I knew I had to do something, and I can sew, so I thought maybe I can make some masks,” Josyln said.

She quickly discovered many church members wanted to help, so they started working at home and clipping masks to a rack outside the church.

“The masks just keep churning out. Not because of me but because of the faithfulness of these ladies,” Josyln said.

Eventually, some of the group set up in a big room at the church where they could socially distance and more efficiently make the masks by dividing up the steps allowing them to reach the milestone in nine months.

“I never thought we would have enough material or elastic to make 500, let alone 10,000,” Josyln said.

Some of those masks stayed in West Michigan while others have been sent to places like Africa and Australia.

Church member Sally Wood did not know how to sew before volunteering to help with the project.

“I am now a sewer. I had a sewing machine. The girls taught me how to sew. I can now make a mask,” Wood said.

Community members are making sure they are never short on supplies, according to church member Carole Pumfery, who has made hundreds of masks.

“People stop by and say ‘I’ve bought some fabric; I appreciate what you’ve done’ or ‘I had this fabric at home. Can you use it?’ So, a lot of the fabric has just been donated,” Pumfery said.

Others have sent the church financial donations and provided a supply of elastic.

Even with the first COVID-19 vaccine being given to healthcare workers this week, the woman know their work is not over yet.

“We’re still seeing a demand and likely we will see it for months,” Josyln said.