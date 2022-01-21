Center for Covid Control extends pause indefinitely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Center for Covid Control, an operator of COVID-19 testing sites, has announced that it’s delaying its reopening.

The company shut down COVID-19 testing at all of its locations on Jan. 14, and was set to resume on Jan. 22. However, on Friday, it announced in a release on its website that it will be continuing its pause until further notice.

CCC originally said it was closing because of high demand caused by the omicron surge and a need to provide further staff training, according to a statement by its founder.

“We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality,” said CCC founder Aleya Siyaj last week.

The newest press release states that the company is still working on training additional staff on testing, customer service, communication and compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC says it will provide updates on its reopening when appropriate.

Last week, some CCC customers told News 8 they had concerns about whether the results they got were accurate. The Better Business Bureau said it was looking into several West Michigan complaints about the company and that complaints have been popping up nationwide. The BBB was still investigating and had not listed an official warning.

The Michigan Attorney General had also received some complaints about the CCC and is working with the BBB to investigate.

On Jan. 13, the Attorney General’s office sent a member of the Kalamazoo County Health Department to the CCC’s Kalamazoo testing location to investigate a complaint that employees were working while sick and not properly cleaning. The health department was allowed in and the CCC was responsive in answering questions. The Attorney General’s office are expecting a response soon from the CCC’s attorney.

The Attorney General’s office said that any customers who believe they have been treated unfairly or unlawfully by any COVID-19 testing operation should share their concerns with the BBB or their office.