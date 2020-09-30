Celebration Cinema to start reopening Oct. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebration Cinema will begin reopening its theaters Oct. 9 with safety precautions.

Movie theaters were shut down in March to help prevent the spread of coronavirus — though they were allowed to reopen in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula in June. On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that allowed theaters to reopen statewide Oct. 9.

The Celebration North, Studio Park, Rivertown, Crossroads, Lansing and Cinema Carousel theaters will be the first to open. Celebration South, Mount Pleasant, Benton Harbor and Studio C Meridian Mall will quickly follow.

The theaters will be at reduced capacity. At least two seats will be left empty between each group of moviegoers.

In addition, the theaters will have reduced hours and days of operation.

People will be required to wear masks in the lobbies and theaters. However, people can remove them in the theaters to eat or drink.

Celebration Cinema is strongly encouraging people to buy tickets and concessions in advance online or through its app. Cash will not be accepted.

More information about Celebration Cinema’s reopening procedures can be found online.