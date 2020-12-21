Celebration Cinema among businesses reopening starting Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Certain businesses closed under state orders aimed to control the spread of COVID-19 will reopen across Michigan beginning Monday.

Under the revised order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, movie theaters, bowling alleys and stadiums can reopen with restrictions.

Celebration Cinema is among the businesses planning to reopen Monday. All but three of its cinemas will be welcoming guests, just in time for a new lineup of Christmas Day movies, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “News of the World,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Monster Hunter.”

Under MDHHS guidelines, Celebration Cinema theaters won’t be offering concessions inside theaters, but movie treats are available for takeout and delivery. Visitors are required to wear face masks and sit apart from people outside their household.

Celebration Cinema will follow additional CinemaSafe guidelines, including:

Cutting down the number of guests allowed in each theater.

Spacing apart reserved seating between household groups or “pods.”

Waiving convenience fees to encourage customers to buy tickets online in advance.

Accepting only credit cards and gift cards for in-person purchases, not cash.

Requiring staff to wear face masks.

Frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces and deep cleaning theaters overnight.

Related Content Michigan lets high schools, entertainment venues reopen

Starting Monday, high school students can head back to in-person classes if their school chooses to do so. However, many districts are on winter break.

Dine-in services at bars and restaurants are still banned. Patrons can still dine outside and get takeout from restaurants. The latest health department order also prohibits indoor sports, contact sports and indoor group fitness classes. Employees are encouraged to work from home if possible.

Because of the new order, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced fall sports can continue their seasons. Football and volleyball, as well as girls swimming and diving can start their practices Monday.

However, fans won’t be in the stands during games and competitions and student-athletes will have to go through an antigen testing. Football games resume Jan. 2. Volleyball quarterfinals start Jan. 5.

The current MDHHS order expires Jan. 15, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll consider lifting some of the restrictions sooner if the decline in COVID-19 cases continues.