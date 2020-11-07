Cedar Springs HS to go virtual due to COVID-19

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Springs High School will shift to virtual learning for the rest of the month due to coronavirus.

The district says there has been a dramatic increase in the number of absent students due to COVID-19. Therefore, the school will start online learning Monday to help stabilize the situation.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Dec. 1.

Officials say other buildings in the district will remain open. The district notes younger students have been learning in-person without significant interruptions.

Several schools throughout West Michigan have temporarily shifted to online learning at some point in the fall due to COVID-19 cases.