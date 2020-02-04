CDC on coronavirus: You don’t need a mask in US

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not recommending people in the U.S. wear medical masks, despite ongoing worries about the novel coronavirus.

The CDC tweeted Tuesday morning, saying the virus is not spreading in American communities.

CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel #coronavirus. #2019nCoV is not spreading in communities in the US. Take everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of respiratory illness. https://t.co/uArGZTrH5L pic.twitter.com/EZR5VZwK45 — CDC (@CDCgov) February 4, 2020

Instead, the CDC recommended different measures for prevention, as no vaccine for the virus currently exists:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Coronavirus latest: Timeline and resources