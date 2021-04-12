CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce President-elect Joe Biden’s health care team. Walensky, 51, an infectious-diseases specialist at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, is expected to become CDC director after Biden is inaugurated. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan should “close things down” to help address surging coronavirus infections.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s statement Monday comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instead urges people to voluntarily restrict certain activities, including high school in-person learning, youth sports and indoor dining.

Whitmer wants the federal government to send additional vaccine doses to the state, but the administration of President Joe Biden has stuck with allocating proportionally by population.

Walensky says shutting things down would help flatten the curve. Whitmer says this surge is different because of vaccines and, unlike a year ago, it’s known that masks are effective and testing and protective equipment are adequate.

On Saturday, the state reported 6,892 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 74 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 738,023 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 16,500 related deaths.