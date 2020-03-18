Capping kids’ screen time while social distancing

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With your kids home all day during the coronavirus closures, you may be having a hard time limiting their screen time.

But Chris McKenna, founder of Protect Young Eyes, which helps parents keep their kids safe online, explained there are ways you can take control.

If your child has a Chromebook from school, McKenna said you can enact parental controls parents to make sure children aren’t going beyond their homework requirements.

Watch out for the ‘Toxic Trio:’ boredom, bedroom and darkness. Adults can fall victim to this, too.

“Does anything that really enriches your life happen online after 9:30 p.m.?” asked McKenna.

McKenna encouraged parents and kids to talk about how screen time affects their family life and let them in on setting the family screen time rules. Kids are more likely to follow rules they had a hand in implementing.

