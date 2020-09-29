Cannon Twp. Board rejects $140,000 of CARES Act funding

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cannon Township Board unanimously voted to not accept thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid being provided through the CARES Act and to return almost all of its state COVID-19 funds.

Township Supervisor Steve Grim says the decision was the honest and responsible thing to do since the township has not had many COVID-19 expenses for items that were not already in the budget.

“The way we budget, and we have budgeted, we were ready for COVID and we didn’t have any legitimate extra expenses due to COVID that weren’t already budgeted and so we had to respectfully decline to take the money,” Grim said.

The board decided to turn down more than $140,000 in funding from the CARES Act being distributed throughout the county and only accept less than $1,000 from the state for COVID-19 expenses from about $12,000 being provided.

Grim says not accepting the money will have no impact on the township’s finances.

“These governments fall all over themselves to line up for quote unquote free money and we just decided what we were going to do is say enough of that is enough,” Grim said.

Grim is hoping the board’s actions will inspire others to do the same.

“People are parsing the application and so they’re saying things like, well, we bought new computers, even though they were budgeted,” Grim said.

The supervisor says he is hoping the money will go back to legitimate government expenses or directly to people or businesses in need.