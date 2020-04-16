Cancer organization to offer virtual support groups and programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A support group for children, adults, families and friends who are affected by cancer or know someone who is will be offering free virtual help for those who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids will be offering hour-long support groups for current and new members via Zoom, a HIPPA-compliant platform that allows group members to meet by video and/or phone. Exercise classes, youth and adult activities will also be provided.

We understand this time of uncertainty is difficult for everyone, but it can be especially difficult for those who are grieving their loved ones,” said Wendy Wigger, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids president. “Those who have recently had someone die have atypical circumstances as they navigate their immediate grief. They may not have been able to be with their loved one as they might have expected in their last moments, have a regular memorial service or gather with their support system in-person to grieve together. They might have a service or gathering ‘when this ends,’ but the uncertainty of ‘when’ may add to the grief process.”

Here is a list of virtual groups and programs being offered this month:

Thursday, April 16

Craft workshop: mask sewing

Adult Christian cancer support group

Adult cancer support group

Family and friends cancer support group

Friday, April 17

Sit and be fit

Saturday, April 18

Family improv workshop in conjunction with Gilda’s LaughFest

For more information about Gilda’s Club, including archives and the most up-to-date program schedule, visit their website or email info@gildasclubgr.org. Program staff are availible at 616.453.8300 for one-on-one support and information.