Calvin University plans to test staff, students for COVID-19 upon return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University says it plans to test all faculty, staff and students for COVID-19 when they return this fall.

The university has partnered with Helix Diagnostics to access 5,000 tests.

Most of the test will be used for initial screening at the start of the school year. The rest will be used throughout the school year for those who become symptomatic, the university says.

Those who test positive will get proper care before joining life on campus.

“At Calvin University, our goal is to demonstrate that we are willing to adapt to the conditions, act quickly, and do what it takes for a safe and healthy return to learning on our campus,” said Calvin University President Michael Le Roy.

Leaders at Calvin believe the university is the first in Michigan and possibly the country to take this step upon returning in the fall.

“We believe this approach provides a pathway for colleges and universities similar to Calvin, like members of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, schools that have smaller campus populations, smaller class sizes, a nimble ability to implement campus-wide changes quickly, and strong collaborative community relationships,” said Brian Tierney, president of Helix Diagnostics.

Updates on Calvin’s plans for the fall can be found on the university’s website.