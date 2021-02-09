Calvin University calls for strict social distancing to slow virus spread among students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University is telling students to amp up their coronavirus mitigation efforts, instituting what it’s calling an “enhanced physical distancing period” for two weeks.

The Grand Rapids university informed students, staff and faculty of the move in a Monday letter.

“We must reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community in order to persist in living and learning on campus together this semester,” the letter reads in part.

For 14 days, public seating areas in campus buildings and dorms are closed. That includes dining halls, which will be open for takeout only. Students are told not to dine with anyone other than their roommates.

The school is looking at each athletic program and some are being suspended because of positive tests and contact tracing. Intramural sports are on hold for the next two weeks.

Calvin cited “an extraordinary uptick and spread among our student population” as the reason for the two-week crackdown. It attributed that to some students not following mitigation protocols closely, including holding larger social gatherings and not obeying occupancy limits indoors.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, 25 students were tested and eight of those tests came back positive.